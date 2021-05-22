Running on the streets of a big city can be harmful to your health, as due to physical activity, air exchange increases, which means that more harmful substances enter the body. This was announced on May 22 by the chief pulmonologist of the Moscow Department of Health, Andrei Belevsky.

“Now there is a fashion for city running, in my opinion, this is called running through the streets. This is very harmful. If we want to engage in physical culture, jogging, then let’s run in parks, outside the transport peak, ”the expert said on the air of the radio “Moscow Speaks”…

Belevsky added that the lungs are also harmed when a person rides a bicycle along a highway along which a number of cars are moving.

“Moreover, during physical activity, the volume of ventilation, that is, the volume of air exchange, increases many times, which means that the intake of harmful substances into the body also increases,” the doctor added.

A day earlier, nutritionist Lydia Ionova spoke about the negative consequences of express diets, designed to help you quickly lose extra pounds. The expert noted that the rapid loss of kilograms does not mean that there is less fat in the body. Moreover, in such a case, its content may even increase.

According to her, health complications associated with overweight are caused precisely by the presence of adipose tissue, which means that express diets are useless and ineffective. In addition, after the end of the diet and return to the usual lifestyle, rapid weight gain will follow. Each new attempt at rapid weight loss will only lead to an increase in the percentage of body fat, the nutritionist warned.