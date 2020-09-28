Raincoats and rubber boots can be harmful to health, said in an interview with radio Sputnik dermatologist, therapist Larisa Alekseeva.

According to the specialist, such clothes and shoes are harmful, because heat regulation is disturbed.

“Blood pressure may rise, tissue does not allow air to pass through, skin diseases and neuralgias may develop, if you find yourself in a draft, you can quickly catch an acute respiratory infection,” Alekseeva noted.

She added that the legs sweat in rubber boots, the air does not circulate, and this is a direct path to the development of fungal diseases. In addition, these boots, as a rule, are not insulated, so it is easy to get cold in them.

According to the doctor, it is best to choose normal clothing that can protect you from the elements. For example, sneakers with a thick sole will handle puddles and won’t hurt your feet.

“In such weather, you should always have not a raincoat, but a jacket with padding polyester or down with a hood. It is thin, but retains heat well, the person does not sweat. And raincoats and rubber boots are clothes for a village or a trip to the forest, ”Alekseeva noted.

Earlier in September, a traumatologist-orthopedist, osteopath Konstantin Ternovoy said that in the fall, shoes that open the ankles in combination with short pants could threaten hypothermia and inflammation of the Achilles tendon.