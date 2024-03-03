On March 3, on World Hearing Day, Kalsyn Gamzatov, Ph.D., otolaryngologist at the medical company SberZdorovye, told Izvestia what types of headphones there are, which ones are the safest, and whether their use affects hearing.

“All headphones can be divided into several types: in-ear headphones, vacuum or in-ear headphones, on-ear and full-size headphones. The latter are similar in design, but full-size models wrap around the ear and form a closed space, while on-ear models simply lie on the ear. All types of headphones have their pros and cons. Full-size and on-ear devices are considered the safest because they provide noise reduction without coming into contact with the skin of the ear canal,” he said.

According to the doctor, all types of headphones that are inserted into the ear are in close contact with the skin of the external auditory canal. This significantly increases the risk of wax plug formation because these headphones push wax into the bony part of the ear canal. When using headphones of this design, it is very important to clean them every month. Otherwise, there is a risk of damage and infection of the skin, and as a result, the development of external otitis media, Gamzatov said.

“Despite the fact that headphones have long been firmly established in our lives, it is important to understand that their use can negatively affect hearing. If you listen to music on headphones for too long or too loudly, you can damage the organ of Corti – one of the parts of the internal auditory analyzer – or the auditory nerve, which can lead to hearing loss,” the specialist explained.

The permissible time of continuous use of headphones should not exceed 60–90 minutes, and the volume level should not exceed 60–80% of the maximum possible. It is recommended to listen to music on headphones no more than three to four hours a day in total; for vacuum headphones this time should be even less. It is important to take breaks between listening sessions for at least 40 minutes.

“It has been proven that listening to music at high volumes for more than four hours a day can lead to progressive hearing loss. A person develops constant tinnitus, which can dramatically increase the risk of mental disorders and difficulties in social life. When using any headphones on the street or in transport, you need to be very careful: you may not hear danger warnings, for example, car horns, bicycle horns, and others,” said the otolaryngologist.

If the patient experiences a sharp deterioration in hearing in one or both ears, he should consult an otolaryngologist or audiologist as soon as possible. The specialist will conduct audiometry – determining the level of hearing using a device. If hearing loss occurs, it is very important to begin treatment in the first days of the disease. Already two weeks after the first signs of hearing loss, the effectiveness of treatment drops sharply, Gamzatov concluded.

