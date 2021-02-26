What determines the color of the eyes, is it possible to change it and are such operations dangerous, she said in an interview with radio Sputnik on Friday, February 26, ophthalmologist of the highest category, associate professor of the Department of Eye Diseases of the National Medical and Surgical Center named after N.I. Pirogova Irina Leshchenko.

“With age, the eyes become faded, especially people who have initially light eyes suffer. There is such a phrase – faded eyes. The color of the iris depends on the amount of pigment: if there is a lot of pigment in the iris, it means that the eyes are dark, and if there is little, lighter. The amount of pigment may decrease with age, discoloration occurs, ”she explained.

The ophthalmologist clarified that there is no evidence that this is associated with disease. At the same time, she noted that retinal fibrosis or foreign bodies in the eyes stand apart.

The specialist explained that there are surgical ways to change the color of the eyes. So, with the help of laser correction, you can lighten the pigment of the iris, and with the help of an injection of dye, you can make the eyes darker. However, Leshchenko categorically did not recommend resorting to such radical methods and called such operations “sabotage”.

“If the injected substance is toxic, optic nerve atrophy and anything else can occur. This is a crippling operation, and, frankly, little use from it. If you want to change your eye color, wear contact lenses of any color: purple, pink, red, speckled. It is much safer than eye color change operations, ”the doctor is sure.

As noted by the expert, eye color does not affect the need for protection from bright sunlight. Sunglasses should be worn by everyone, regardless of iris color.

“Everyone has their own sensitivity to light. If it is increased, then it is advisable to use protective means from light as much as possible, maybe not only on the street, but also indoors, if the color is very bright, “Leshchenko concluded.

