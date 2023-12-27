Red caviar contains a lot of calories, salt and can provoke an allergic reaction. This was reported on Thursday, December 28 by “Gazeta.Ru» gastroenterologist, nutritionist at SM-Clinic Anastasia Chizhikova.

“Overeating red caviar can lead to weight gain. Red caviar also contains a large amount of salt: 100 g contains approximately 3 g of salt. Consuming large amounts of salt can cause high blood pressure and other health problems,” the doctor said.

Chizhikova also clarified that caviar can cause allergic reactions.

“Eat caviar slowly and chew each piece thoroughly. Take breaks between meals. Do not eat caviar on an empty stomach and do not eat caviar along with other fatty foods,” the doctor advised.

