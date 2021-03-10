Infectious disease doctor, gastroenterologist, hepatologist and parasitologist Olga Agrinskaya in an interview with the channel’s correspondent “360” on Wednesday, March 10, she spoke about the health risks associated with eating pork that has not been properly cooked and purchased in places of unauthorized trade, as well as bushmeat, wild boar and bear meat.

According to the specialist, eating such meat, a person can become infected with a parasitic disease, trichinosis.

“When eating infected meat, the larvae emerge from the capsules and reach sexual maturity within three days. Symptoms of the disease are swelling of the eyelids, eyes, face, fever up to 39-40 degrees, severe muscle pain. A rash that resembles an allergic reaction may appear on the skin, ”the doctor said.

In addition, Agrinskaya noted, seafood is no less dangerous, because of which one can become infected with anisakidosis. These include marine mammals, predatory marine fish and fish-eating birds. In addition, molluscs and crustaceans are dangerous.

“A person becomes infected by eating marine fish and seafood, which contain viable larvae,” said the doctor.

To disinfect seafood from larvae, you can resort to freezing or heating them. Eating under-processed marine fish, crayfish and some types of crabs can become infected with Chinese fluke and lung fluke. In this regard, in China and the Far East, it is better to abandon the use of fish dishes, since it is there that clonorchiasis and paragonimiasis are most often found.

Agrinskaya said that it makes no sense to check for parasitic diseases in the absence of complaints, it will be enough to observe precautions.

On March 9, Daniela Krehl, a nutrition specialist at the Bavarian Consumer Center, said that fish is a healthy food and should be in the diet once or twice a week, as it contains healthy omega-3 fats and iodine, but remember that fish can be contaminated with mercury.