Traditionally, Epiphany is celebrated on January 19, an Orthodox holiday on which it is customary to plunge into an ice hole. But such entertainment is not for everyone. On January 18, INVITRO-Yug urologist Sergei Doroshenko told Izvestia about who is not recommended to plunge into ice water and how to avoid getting sick from such actions.

“There are a number of people for whom, for medical reasons, swimming in an ice hole is contraindicated. So, it is better not to plunge into the ice hole for those who have acute and chronic diseases, as well as for pregnant women and those who have diseases of the cardiovascular system. In addition, it is highly recommended not to plunge into the ice hole for those who suffer from joint disease, kidney disease or have problems with the respiratory system,” he said.

According to the expert, if you get into icy water without proper preparation, your body may malfunction. For example, a strong spasm of cerebral vessels is possible, and this can cause loss of consciousness right in the water. There may also be a hypertensive crisis, thrombosis and heart rhythm disturbances. In addition, diseases of the genitourinary system are possible – the development of glomerulonephritis and pyelonephritis, as well as damage to the respiratory system – up to bronchitis, pneumonia and pneumonia, Doroshenko added.

To ensure safe swimming, the doctor gave a number of recommendations. First, you should not drink alcohol before or immediately after entertainment. It is also important that you do not feel hungry while swimming, but you should not overeat.

“To avoid getting sick, you need to wear clothes and minimize the time without clothes in the cold. It is recommended to wear a swimsuit in advance – at home, and take a change of dry underwear with you. Bring slippers, preferably with non-slip soles, to avoid walking in the snow. To tone your body, immediately before swimming, do several physical exercises of any kind – push-ups and squats are suitable. It is recommended only for trained and seasoned people to plunge headlong into ice water. After swimming, it is recommended to immediately dry yourself and quickly move to a warm room, drink warm tea and get fully dressed,” Doroshenko advised.

On January 16, the director of the Fire Center group of companies, an expert on comprehensive safety, Alexander Starostin, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that during Epiphany bathing one should use officially organized fonts, where Emergency Situations Ministry employees are on duty. He warned that taking a dip in the so-called spontaneous swimming pools is highly discouraged, as it can be life-threatening.