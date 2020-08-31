Several seizures in a row during the night can be a sign of a neurological disease, said the head of the Unison somnological service, neurologist-somnologist Elena Tsareva in an interview with Sputnik radio.

The expert explained that involuntary muscle contraction while falling asleep is a normal phenomenon that occurs in many people. It’s called myoclonus. “There is no need to treat it, it is not a pathology, it does not speak of any diseases. One or two seizures do not affect the quality or life expectancy, ”the doctor said.

At the same time, Tsareva urged not to confuse myoclonus with restless legs syndrome. The latter is characterized by tension, which causes an intolerable desire to make movements. Improper nutrition may be the cause. The expert urged people with restless legs syndrome to quit caffeine.

Earlier, a somnologist from the Australian city of Sydney Olivia Arezzolo spoke about the danger of lack of sleep. Not getting enough sleep leads to skin problems, acne, decreased immunity, and dehydration, she said.