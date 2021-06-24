Therapist, immunologist Irina Yartseva spoke about the danger of hot weather due to intestinal infections.

According to a specialist in an interview with the TV channel “360”, dairy and meat products tend to spoil quickly in the heat, so they should be stored in the refrigerator. In addition, you should carefully monitor the storage of food that has undergone heat treatment. For example, we can talk about soups and cereals, which must also be kept in the refrigerator.

Yartseva noted that fresh vegetables are better stored in heat than those that have already been cooked.

In case of poisoning with a spoiled product, the therapist recommended drinking plenty of water, activated carbon and Enterosgel. It is also worth calling a doctor.

The doctor explained that after eating spoiled foods, the body does not react immediately, but after the intestines begin to react to the product. She stressed that you should not take any stool-fixing drugs. Any intestinal infection is always dangerous due to dehydration, therefore, in case of poisoning, you need to drink water.

Earlier on June 24, Candidate of Medical Sciences, nutritionist Margarita Arzumanyan said which dish would help to endure the heat more easily. The specialist advised to eat warm, hot and cold soups. Among the most successful summer soups in terms of vitamin balance and heat regulation, the doctor named cold spinach or sorrel soups, okroshka and gazpacho.