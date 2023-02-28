Grigolia’s doctor spoke about the critical condition of Saakashvili who continues to lose weight

The condition of ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili is assessed as critical. Giorgi Grigolia, doctor of the consultation at the office of the Ombudsman of Georgia, stated this. His words lead RIA News.

Saakashvili is currently undergoing treatment in a Tbilisi clinic. As Grikoliya noted, if weight loss continues, irreversible processes will begin in the politician. This leads to the destruction of not only muscle, but already bone tissue. “Cachexia is getting worse. This happens because he does not receive adequate treatment,” the doctor said.

According to him, Grigolia, if the weight of the former head of state reaches 55 kilograms, he will be bedridden. At the moment, Saakashvili weighs 64 kilograms, but the weight loss trend continues.

Earlier, Saakashili’s doctor, Tamara Davarashvili, said that the politician deliberately seeks to aggravate the situation and gain freedom. According to her, he selectively takes medicine and eats poorly. “The patient has been in our clinic for several months, and all the time they say that he is in a critical condition. I have not seen critically ill patients for eight months,” Davarashvili said.

On February 6, a Georgian court denied Saakashvili’s release on health grounds. In addition, according to Sputnik Georgia, the ex-president did not participate in the meeting. A rally in support of the ex-president was also held in the courtyard of the court.