A piece of paper with a New Year’s wish, eaten once a year to the chimes, is not dangerous for health if the celebration of the tradition meets several criteria. On December 31, Andrei Tyazhelnikov, the chief freelance specialist in primary health care for the adult population of the Moscow Department of Health, spoke about the dangers of some New Year’s customs.

“In the amount in question, and once a year, this tradition will not cause damage to health. The main thing is that the wish made is feasible so as not to get psychological trauma. Take only a very small piece, preferably unpainted, and write with a simple pencil, since colored paper and ink may contain unhelpful dyes, “he said in an interview withRIA News“.

The doctor also added that the New Year’s tradition of watching TV during a festive feast can significantly harm health.

“And it’s not just because you won’t enjoy great food by focusing on the screen. But, first of all, because a person, carried away by what is happening on the TV, does not notice the signals of satiety and can eat more food. There is a big risk of overeating while watching TV on New Year’s Eve, ”Tyazhelnikov said.

He recalled that spending all night in front of the TV is harmful to the eyes due to stress and stress. Also, a night without sleep is fraught with headaches and feelings of fatigue. Tyazhelnikov noted, among other things, the danger of hypothermia if you want to run out into the street to watch or launch fireworks.

“There is a big difference between body temperature and air temperature, which creates even more stress. Therefore, to watch the fireworks for five minutes, you need to dress fully and for the season. Santa Claus’s cap will not protect you from the cold, ”the doctor said.

The specialist emphasized the importance of eliminating prolonged fasting on a holiday. He recommended arranging the main meal at the usual time for dinner, and leaving light snacks for the New Year.

Margarita Koroleva, doctor of medical sciences, professor of FMBA of Russia, doctor of personalized medicine and nutritionist, agrees with Tyazhelnikov on this. On New Year’s Eve, she spoke about the important feeling with which it is necessary to sit down at the festive New Year’s table.