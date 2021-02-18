General practitioner of the European Medical Center Anna Kulinkovich spoke about the relationship between blood type and the severity of COVID-19 in an interview with the Prime agency.

According to her, the data of the studies carried out to date do not allow making unambiguous conclusions, however, the works demonstrate the presence of certain trends. She noted that among the sick, the least of all people with the first blood group. “Even if the absolute number of cases is impressive, relative to the total number of carriers of the first group in the population, it remains low,” she said.

Kulinkovich added that people with the second and fourth blood groups are sick more often and more severely than others. She said that a study was conducted in China, during which it turned out that among the dead, there were most of the patients with the second blood group.

At the same time, the specialist emphasized that in different countries the numbers showing the relationship between the disease and the blood group differ. “So other features of the organism, which are still being established, may play a role,” she said.

In June 2020, scientists who conducted independent research at medical institutions in China, at Columbia University in the United States and at Mazandaran Medical University in Iran, confirmed the link between blood type and the severity of coronavirus. The researchers concluded that carriers of the second blood group are at greatest risk of severe disease due to coronavirus infection.