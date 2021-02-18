Scientists have identified a tendency that people with blood group I are less likely to get coronavirus, said Anna Kulinkovich, general practitioner at the European Medical Center.

She emphasized that the studies were not large-scale, but were carried out at the local level by some countries. According to her, it is too early to draw unambiguous conclusions, but a certain tendency is visible.

“Among the sick, the least of all are people with blood group I. Even if the absolute number of cases is impressive, relative to the total number of carriers of group I in the population, it remains low. But people with blood groups II and IV are more often and more severely ill than others, ”the doctor explained in an interview. agency “Prime”…

The physician recalled that people with blood group I are less likely to develop thromboembolism and cardiovascular complications. However, according to Kulinkovich, there is no research showing that such patients have a reduced risk of severe COVID-19.

As the doctor said, the most difficult coronavirus occurs in people with IV blood group. At the same time, Chinese experts recorded that among those who died from coronavirus there were more owners of II blood group.

“But at the same time, it should be borne in mind that in different countries the figures showing the relationship between the disease and the blood group differ. So other features of the organism, which are still being established, can play a role, ”concluded Kulinkovich.

On January 2, the results of a study became known, according to which carriers of the IV blood group have stronger immunity. Carriers of II blood group in almost 40% of cases have a reduced ability to produce interferon and are more prone to diseases than others.