Georgian actor, star of the film “White Sun of the Desert” Kakha Kavsadze, previously hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia, is still in the intensive care unit. This was reported on Monday, March 22, by the clinical director of the First University Clinic of Tbilisi Lali Turdzeladze.

According to her, the artist’s condition is consistently difficult.

“I recovered from the coronavirus, was discharged, but COVID-19 activated the previous diseases, exacerbated them and everything connected with each other,” Turdzeladze quotes “RIA News“.

The 85-year-old artist was taken to a Tbilisi clinic on March 16. Doctors diagnosed him with bilateral pneumonia.

It was noted that in the same hospital at the end of 2020, Kavsadze was being treated for COVID-19. In December, the artist’s brother announced that the actor had recovered and was feeling well.

Kakhi Kavsadze is a Soviet and Georgian theater and film actor, a leading actor of the Rustaveli Tbilisi Academic Theater. He played the role of Black Abdullah in the film “White Sun of the Desert”. He is also known for his roles in the paintings “The Tree of Desire”, “The Life of Don Quixote and Sancho” and many others.