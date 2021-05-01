All victims of a major accident involving a truck and a minibus in the Stavropol Territory are alive. The chief freelance children’s anesthesiologist-resuscitator of the region Mikhail Annenkov told about this. Interfax…

“At the moment, the condition of three patients can be regarded as extreme severity, three – as severe and two more girls are in a state of moderate severity,” he explained.

The interlocutor of the agency added that the severity of the injuries “is due precisely to the combined lesion, that is, skeletal injury and damage to the central nervous system.” Annenkov also stressed that all the victims were re-hospitalized in medical institutions of the regional center, they underwent a full range of diagnostic and therapeutic measures.

Earlier, the traffic police named the preliminary cause of the fatal accident in question. According to preliminary information, it was a violation of traffic rules by the third car – a VAZ car.

A major accident in the Stavropol Territory involving a truck and a minibus occurred on April 30. The women’s youth basketball team was involved in an accident. Initially, it was reported about six dead children, but later it became known that one child was saved. 18 people were injured. According to the regional basketball federation, the competitions the team was going to are not on the calendar, the tournament was not agreed. A criminal case was initiated on the fact of the incident. The prosecutor’s office began checking.