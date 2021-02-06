Physician to the President of the United States Joseph Biden, Kevin O’Connor, said that the recovery process of the American head after a leg injury was going well. TASS.

He said that on Saturday, Biden visited a clinic in Delaware, where he took a picture of his injured leg.

“The President will be regularly x-rayed at the orthopedic clinic where he received his initial examination. As we have explained, sprains can sometimes be more significant trauma than the accompanying bone fractures. The X-ray is necessary to make sure that the president has achieved good ligament stability, ”the doctor added.

Recall that Biden was injured on Saturday, November 28, when he was walking with his pet named Major. The politician slipped and sprained his ankle. On Sunday, he went to see an orthopedic surgeon who diagnosed a sprained right leg.

It is noteworthy that X-rays initially indicated that 78-year-old Joseph Biden had no fracture, but additional examination revealed two fractures in the bones of his right leg.