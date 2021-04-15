Russian allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok called chronic COVID-19 in a Russian woman, in whose body 18 mutations of the virus appeared. So in a conversation with “Lenta.ru” he commented on the statement of the academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Chuchalin that the coronavirus infection can become chronic.

“There is another form – when a virus enters the body, it does not go anywhere, and so it lives there. In our literature, such a case was described by a group of scientists in January 2021 – a woman was treated for COVID-19 for a very long time and for four months while she was being monitored, 18 mutations of the coronavirus were found in her, ”the doctor said.

Bolibok explained that the woman had lymphoma and was receiving anti-cancer treatments that strongly suppress the immune system. Her body did not resist and “the virus felt at ease.”

“This is a true chronic form of infection,” concluded Bolibok.

The development of 18 mutations of the coronavirus in a Russian woman became known in January 2021. A 47-year-old woman had malignant lymphoma. She contracted the coronavirus in April 2020 at the hospital while undergoing a course of chemotherapy. Until September 9, her tests showed a positive result for the infection. Genome deciphering from swabs showed that two of the mutations were identical to those found in minks in Denmark. One of these strains was found in an immunocompromised patient who was treated with plasma with antibodies.