On April 9, Associate Professor of the Department of Therapy of the Faculty of Medicine Natalya Kobelevskaya told Izvestia what diseases tachycardia can indicate and why it is dangerous.

According to the expert, there should be no tachycardia (rapid heart rate) normally. A normal resting heart rate is 60 to 80 beats per minute.

“First of all, such a pulse can indicate diseases of the thyroid gland – thyrotoxicosis. Thyroid hormones act directly on the heart, increasing its rate of contraction, hence the high heart rate. Secondly, it may indicate a heart disease—an irregular heart rhythm (arrhythmia). Thirdly, you need to look at what medications the person is taking. Because tachycardia can be observed simply while taking some nasal drops,” she said.

A rapid pulse is dangerous because the heart works at a high frequency for a long time. This is a risk of developing arterial hypertension, Kobelevskaya said.

“The higher the frequency, the higher the risk of hypertension, and there is also a risk of coronary heart disease. In addition, there is a risk of developing left ventricular hypertrophy, that is, structural changes, which can lead to chronic heart failure, cardiac conduction disturbances, and so on,” the doctor said.

On March 7, cardiologist and cardiovascular surgeon, Ph.D. Vera Stepanova, in a conversation with Izvestia, spoke about the dangerous consequences of arrhythmia. According to her, this disease increases the risk of developing heart failure by three times, stroke by five times and generally increases the risk of death from cardiovascular causes.