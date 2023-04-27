Medic Katulin: more than 50% of deaths in the NWO zone do not occur from life-threatening wounds

More than half of the deaths in the zone of special military operation (SVO) do not occur from life-threatening wounds, many amputations – from improper application of the tourniquet. On the causes of death of military personnel in a conversation with RIA News said the head of the training center for tactical medicine (UCTM) of the Kalashnikov concern Artem Katulin.

According to the physician, more than 30 percent of amputations were due to incorrect application of the tourniquet, more than 50 percent of all deaths were not from life-threatening injuries.

The main problem in the field of medical support Katulin attributed the level of training in the field of first aid, as well as the ability to quickly deliver the wounded to hospitals. However, he stressed, all these problems are being solved and positive changes are already visible.

Earlier, military nurse Irina Kasymzhanova, who volunteered for the NVO zone in August 2022, told Lenta.ru that Russian military doctors had to work on the front lines under enemy fire: they provided first aid to the soldiers and then sent them to hospitals.