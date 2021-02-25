Healthy sleep plays an important role in the prevention of skin aging. What should be the duration of sleep, the pose for him and much more she told on Thursday, February 25, in an interview with radio Sputnik dermatologist-cosmetologist, doctor of medical sciences Svetlana Zhaboeva.

In her opinion, it is very important to choose the right pillow, then during sleep there will be a good outflow of lymph and blood in the neck and in the morning no person will wake up without swelling and a feeling of heaviness in the head. She noted that the pillow can be any, the main thing is that its height is at least half the size of the shoulder. The position in which people sleep is also important, the doctor said.

“It is very important to sleep comfortably. The main thing is that it does not face the pillow. If there are problems with cervical osteochondrosis, the more you need to monitor your posture during sleep, ”the specialist explained.

In addition, Zhaboeva noted, sleep duration plays an important role in maintaining the beauty and youth of the skin. Its chronic deficiency affects the hormonal regulation of all metabolic processes. Therefore, sleep should be at least seven, and ideally eight to nine hours.

The beautician recommended going to bed earlier and getting up earlier.

“Even if you sleep seven to eight hours, but this is, for example, a daytime sleep, and not a nighttime sleep, it is still a violation of circadian (associated with the change of day and night. – Ed.) Rhythms,” she said.

Another enemy of beauty, according to a dermatologist, is a large amount of liquid at night. Three to four hours before bedtime, you should not abuse any drinks. Also, for the best effect of cosmetics, you should not apply them immediately before bedtime, since they must have time to be absorbed. Zhaboeva warned that in no case should you fall asleep with patches under your eyes, because the silicone film interferes with skin breathing.

Nighttime skin care is only needed if age-related changes are already visible, she said.

“Young people don’t need to apply anything. For older people, evening care should be intensified. Day remedies are distinguished by a lower concentration of active substances, but a large number of protective ones. And evening products, on the contrary, do not contain protective factors, but contain a high concentration of active ingredients. At night, just because of the functional activity, the absorption of the skin and all processes are more active, ”explained the beautician.

The doctor also stressed that everyone, without exception, needs to thoroughly cleanse the face of dirt before going to bed.

