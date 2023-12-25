Tangerines have many beneficial properties, including antitumor and anti-stress effects, and also help protect the body from various infections. Therefore, four to five fruits a day added to the diet can bring great health benefits, Olga Shvabskaya, a researcher at the Laboratory of Nutritional Epidemiology of the National Medical Research Center for Therapy and Preventive Medicine of the Russian Ministry of Health, told Izvestia on December 25.

She noted that tangerine pulp consists of 85% water, carbohydrates make up 10–13%. Tangerine contains about 2 g of dietary fiber necessary for the body.

“15 organic acids were found in citrus fruits, most of which are citric and malic acids. They have a powerful antioxidant and detoxification effect, that is, they protect our body from infections and other diseases. The pulp of the fruit contains vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, folate and a significant amount of vitamin C, as well as the minerals potassium, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium, iron, selenium, zinc, copper and manganese,” said Shvabskaya.

According to her, tangerines contain many carotenoids, namely beta-cryptoxanthin, lutein and zeaxanthin. The first is a powerful antioxidant; it has an antitumor effect, an anti-stress effect, and can reduce age-related cognitive impairment and slow down aging. Lutein and zeaxanthin protect the photoreceptors of the retina, and when accumulated in the subcutaneous fat, they absorb ultraviolet radiation.

“And this is not to mention the beneficial components – essential oils, phytoncides, aldehydes, alcohols contained in the peel, films and albedo (the white loose part of the tangerine peel),” the doctor added

At the same time, she noted that people with gastrointestinal tract diseases should be more careful with tangerines, especially on an empty stomach. People with carbohydrate metabolism disorders and diabetes should not abuse these fruits, as they have a high glycemic index. Furanocoumarins, found in citrus fruits, mainly grapefruits, can affect the action of certain medications. In addition, citrus fruits are a common allergen, the consumption of which in large quantities can provoke a pseudo-allergic reaction.

“Two large fruits a day are a good addition to your main diet. Therefore, during the citrus season, four to five medium-sized tangerines will be beneficial. Choose fruits with brightly colored skins, evenly colored and without blemishes. Don't forget to wash tangerines in warm water and soap. It is better to discard the zest from such fruits. The difference between a medicine and a poison is the dosage,” summed up Shvabskaya.

On December 19, the press service of Roskachestvo said that when choosing tangerines, you should focus on the bright color of the skin, which should not have stains or rot.