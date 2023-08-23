Eating certain foods can alleviate emotional stress during times of stress. On Wednesday, August 23, Andrey Bobrovsky, a dietitian, candidate of medical sciences, associate professor of the medical faculty of St. Petersburg State University, spoke in an interview with radio Sputnik.

“This is a food rich primarily in magnesium and zinc. Plus, it should be rich in omega-3 and omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids. Many experts also talk about the importance of folic acid,” said the expert.

According to him, products containing these substances not only help the body recover from psycho-emotional overload, but also prepare for upcoming stresses, so that it would be easier to endure tests in the future. The specialist recommended adding berries, fruits and greens to the diet.

“These are strawberries, oranges, tangerines, grapefruits, avocados, that is, berries and fruits. As for greens, spinach is the most praised source of magnesium,” Bobrovsky explained.

To maintain the health of the body, it is necessary that these products make up about a quarter of the diet. In addition, quail eggs, nuts and oily fish help to endure emotional stress.

“Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are oily fish. Herring, mackerel, herring – such fish have an anti-stress effect. Nuts and seeds also thoroughly help with brain overload and stress, ”the doctor explained.

The specialist also warned: although proper nutrition can help reduce stress levels, it is still better to consult a psychologist in case of strong psycho-emotional overload.

