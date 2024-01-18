Pouring cold water helps prepare the body for Epiphany bathing, Margarita Frolova, a therapist at the Central Clinic “TsKB-ZhD Medicine”, told Izvestia.

For those wishing to plunge into the ice hole, it is better to accustom the body to cold water in advance by pouring it over your legs up to the ankles or knees, and also wiping yourself with a wet towel, the doctor explained.

“Such procedures will help overcome fear and hesitancy before the first bath. Although full preparation for meeting the icy water should have started back in September,” she noted.

Before Epiphany bathing, it is important not to overeat, but also not to leave the house feeling hungry. You should absolutely not drink alcohol before diving into an ice hole, Frolova warned. On the contrary, it is advisable to take a thermos with hot tea with you. According to the doctor, proper equipment is also important.

“Take a large towel, a swimming cap to avoid getting your hair wet, and non-slip and waterproof shoes. It's good to have a thick non-slip mat with you. Make sure your clothes are easy to take off and put on,” the doctor added.

Those who suffer from chronic respiratory diseases or have noticed signs of acute respiratory infections and acute respiratory viral infections should not plunge into the ice hole. Swimming in an ice hole can be dangerous for people with inflammatory processes in the nasopharynx and paranasal cavities.

For people with diseases of the cardiovascular system, who have suffered a heart attack or stroke, swimming in an ice hole is also contraindicated. Allergies, chronic diseases of the kidneys, urinary tract, and genital organs are also included in the list of contraindications.

You should be careful when bathing children, especially younger ones. It is better for pregnant women to refrain from swimming.

