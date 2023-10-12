Ophthalmologist and microsurgeon Tatyana Shilova spoke about popular myths about eye health. Her words on October 12, World Sight Day, lead “Gazeta.Ru”.

According to an ophthalmologist, it is not gadgets that harm the eyes. The level of their radiation corresponds to the norm, otherwise these devices would not have gone on sale, Shilova noted. To avoid eye strain, she recommended avoiding reading screens in the dark or at high brightness levels, and not using too small a font.

Wearing glasses also does not cause vision deterioration, the doctor said. The ophthalmologist emphasized that giving them up will not help the eyes, since in this case, vision will only decline even faster due to constant strain on the visual organ.

Gymnastics for the eyes also has limited usefulness, Shilova shared. According to her, such exercises really improve eye blood flow, help get rid of dryness and relieve muscle tension. However, the causes of myopia or farsightedness are much more complex and are not eliminated in the same way, the ophthalmologist said.

Shilova named another myth about the benefits of carrots and dietary supplements with blueberries for vision. Although carrots contain a lot of vitamins and fiber, they will not help vision, and dietary supplements based on blueberries do not have scientifically proven effectiveness, the doctor emphasized.

Earlier on the same day, plastic surgeon, Ph.D. Ilya Almazov said that massage of the eyelid area and bridge of the nose, cooling patches and a cold compress will help get rid of swelling of the eyes after crying. He also advised using vasoconstrictor drops and restoring the body’s water balance.

Also on October 12, the chief physician of the Gemotest Laboratory, Maxim Maskin, named the most common eye diseases and their consequences. According to him, eye diseases can be divided into three categories: refractive errors, inflammatory diseases and pathological changes in intraocular pressure. Of the inflammatory eye diseases, he named conjunctivitis and blepharitis as the most common.