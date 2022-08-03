On August 3, a neurologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences Viktor Shakhnovich listed good habits that reduce the risk of stroke.

He said that an acute cerebrovascular accident (stroke) occurs when a blockage or rupture of cerebral vessels occurs. As a result, blood flow to the brain is disrupted. Subsequently, the lack of glucose and oxygen leads to the death of brain cells – memory, speech and motor functions suffer.

According to the doctor, exercise and an active lifestyle in general are the best prevention of stroke. Shakhnovich pointed out that vascular problems often arise due to a sedentary lifestyle.

“The fundamental principles of stroke prevention are related to the development of healthy lifestyle habits and regular checks of vascular health,” he said in an interview with life.ru.

A good habit is to eat vegetables and greens, especially spinach.

“Excessive cholesterol is also associated with malnutrition, when a person eats irregularly, consumes a lot of fatty and fried foods. To prevent a stroke, you should improve your diet: eat more fresh vegetables, greens, especially spinach, and avoid excessive consumption of fried meat foods, ”the doctor explained.

Grapes and ginger should also be included in the diet. The neurologist noted that these are natural prophylactic remedies for stroke. Eating them will help prevent spasms and improve blood circulation.

He also advised to regularly eat seafood and fish, as they help strengthen blood vessels and improve the general condition of the body. In addition, Shakhnovich called for reducing the consumption of caffeinated drinks, as well as alcohol, as this only increases the risk of stroke.

We should not forget about examinations.

“The main tests that need to be done periodically include a cholesterol test. Only 20% of the cholesterol present in the body comes from diet. The remaining 80% of cholesterol is produced primarily by the liver. Violations in the work of the liver lead to the fact that excess cholesterol appears, settling in the walls of blood vessels, ”the doctor concluded.

On January 23, cardiologist Daria Sergeeva said that high blood pressure is a common cause of stroke. The doctor recommended that people over 40 take their blood pressure once or twice a year. If the pressure is above 140/90, you should consult a doctor. Another cause of stroke can be atherosclerosis of the cerebral vessels. To prevent its development, it is worth giving up smoking and normalizing weight.

The specialist also drew attention to the fact that in Russia more than 450 thousand people suffer a stroke every year, most of them – 75-80% – become disabled.