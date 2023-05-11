In Russia, ticks carry not only viral tick-borne encephalitis, but at least four other serious bacterial infections, for which there are no vaccines. These include borreliosis, ehrlichiosis, babesiosis and anaplasmosis. On May 11, the doctor-expert of the Gemotest laboratory, candidate of medical sciences Ekaterina Demyanovskaya told Izvestia about why they are dangerous.

“The most common tick-borne infection in Russia is borreliosis, or Lyme disease. Due to the fact that borreliosis can occur almost without symptoms, patients sometimes do not notice the problem for months or even years, and they turn to the doctor already at the stage of remote complications. The heart, kidneys and liver suffer from the activity of the bacteria, joints often begin to hurt, speech and coordination disorders may appear, ”said Demyanovskaya.

The next bacterial infection transmitted by ixodid ticks is ehrlichiosis. According to the doctor, she attacks white blood cells, blood vessel walls and internal organs. Already after 14-30 days, according to her, a person develops muscle pain, skin rash and fever, sometimes cough and sore throat. In severe cases, malfunctions in the liver, kidneys, central nervous system, and bone marrow are possible.

“The causative agent of babesiosis, once in the blood, attacks red blood cells, damages them and thereby causes anemia. The infection can develop without symptoms, or it can be accompanied by malaise, muscle pain and a temperature of up to 39-40 degrees. In severe cases, the disease leads to oxygen starvation and acute renal failure, ”continued Demyanovskaya

Another disease she talked about – anaplasmosis. According to her, the infection quickly destroys the cells of the immune system and provokes inflammation of the internal organs. 14 days after a tick bite, fever, weakness, headache, muscle and joint pain appear, less often – cough, nausea or diarrhea.

At the same time, the doctor drew attention to the fact that there are no specific symptoms in anaplasmosis, and the development of the disease largely depends on the age and state of human health: kidney failure, anicteric hepatitis, and in rare cases inflammation of the membranes of the brain and spinal cord are possible. Due to weakened immunity, patients with anaplasmosis are susceptible to viral and fungal diseases.

“All four diseases can cause severe long-term health consequences, but if diagnosed early, many cases are treatable. In order to prevent complications, you need to take a tick extracted from the skin for analysis, and 10 days after the bite – blood for tick infections. If pathogens are detected or suspicious symptoms appear earlier, consult a doctor immediately, ”the specialist recommended.

In addition, according to her, you should be wary, even if a person noticed a parasite crawling over the body – perhaps he was looking for a suitable place and already tried to stick on different parts of the skin. It is also necessary to pay attention to wounds or small bruises that have arisen after walking.

The day before, on May 10, Rospotrebnadzor reported that since the beginning of 2023, more than 41,000 Russians have suffered from tick bites. The department also noted that 2.02 million people were vaccinated against tick-borne viral encephalitis, while last year about 1.67 million were vaccinated over the same period. In total, more than 3.48 million people are planned to be vaccinated this season.