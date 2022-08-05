Doctor Bolibok said that a person can become infected with E. coli through fruits

Through fruits, a person can become infected with E. coli, the immunologist-allergist Vladimir Bolibok is sure. About this and other dangerous infections that are transmitted through fruits, he told in an interview for Evening Moscow.

According to Bolibok, during the ripening period of fruits and vegetables, the number of calls to hospitals with complaints of problems with the gastrointestinal tract increases. He explained that some infections can enter the body with the fruits, for example, salmonella, dysentery and enteropathogenic Escherichia coli.

This can happen if the fruit is not washed well, the doctor said.

Unscrupulous sellers before selling fruits can wash them with contaminated water. The bacteria contained in it will settle on the products, and if not carefully processed, this can provoke gastric disorders. Vladimir Bolibokimmunologist-allergist

In addition, the infection can enter the body if a person neglects the rules of personal hygiene and eats fruit with dirty hands. Bolibok recommended washing hands and fruits thoroughly with soap to eliminate bacteria that provoke gastrointestinal disorders from their surface and maintain health. If the infection has already occurred, then the doctor recommended drinking more fluids, inducing vomiting and taking sorbents.

Previously, nutritionist Julie Upton named a seasonal fruit for weight loss. According to her, pears promote weight loss and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.