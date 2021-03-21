Rehabilitation therapist Dmitry Sandul in an interview with Sputnik radio spoke about breathing exercises, which will help in the recovery of the lungs.

The doctor said that people use only 30-40 percent of their lungs. “The easiest thing to do is to learn how to use breathing and holdings,” he said.

Breathing exercises can help, among other things, restore the lungs after coronavirus infection, the specialist added. So, in order to remove the consequences of the coronavirus, you need to use pranayama – a breathing technique that is known in India. “We inhale through our nose, increase it as long as possible, the same calm long exhalation. You can practice “square” breathing: inhale and exhale in four counts, regulate the duration of inhalation and exhalation, ”Sandul explained.

You should not do breathing exercises in a medical mask, so you need to choose a place for exercise where there is guaranteed no infection. “It is advisable to devote at least five minutes to breathing exercises at least twice a day, in the morning and in the evening.” – concluded the specialist.

