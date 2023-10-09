Dietician and nutritionist Tatyana Zharovskaya said that the habit of having just one cup of coffee for breakfast can lead to an increase in waist size.

In conversation with the radio Sputnik on Monday, October 9, a specialist pointed out that coffee helps increase blood sugar levels, and this gives a person the illusion of satiety. Meanwhile, the body actually does not receive nutrients. In addition, regularly replacing breakfast with a cup of coffee can provoke disruption of protein and fat metabolism, which, in turn, increases the risk of developing metabolic syndrome.

“In simple terms, your waist circumference begins to increase. Normally, women’s waist should be no more than 82-85 cm, and men’s waist should be no more than 90-92 cm,” Zharovskaya explained.

According to Zharovskaya, the dishes that a person eats for breakfast must contain a certain amount of calories.

“Breakfast should be higher in calories than dinner – this has long been known. According to the latest data, breakfast may even have more calories than lunch,” the doctor emphasized.

She noted that breakfast can reach 50% of the total daily diet in terms of calories. So, in the morning menu you can include butter, bacon and eggs – foods with saturated fats. They promote the release of bile and help normalize digestion throughout the day.

On October 7, MD, endocrinologist Zukhra Pavlova stated that protein should be present in every meal. For example, breakfast can consist of two boiled eggs; in addition, cottage cheese or low-fat cheeses are suitable, which can be an addition to a sandwich, writes RT.

In September, Healthnews magazine, citing scientists, wrote that to maintain a cheerful mood, you should not skip breakfast or replace it with a mug of coffee. Experts conducted a study and found that refusing breakfast leads to loss of productivity and activity from 09:00 to 12:00, and after that the decline intensifies, the TV channel notes “360”.

Also in September, nutritionist Elena Vladimirova called a breakfast consisting of scrambled eggs with tomatoes and whole grain bread balanced. While preparing it, she advised actively moving to the music – this will help you wake up faster and recharge your batteries, notes the city news agency “Moscow”.

In the same month, dietitian, therapist, and nutritionist Alexandra Razarenova advised preparing healthy and varied breakfasts. According to her, breakfast dishes should include proteins, fats, carbohydrates and fiber.

September 1 NSN with reference to experts, he wrote that a person’s mood, well-being and performance depend on the benefits of breakfast. So, for breakfast you should eat eggs, cereals, vegetables, cereals, legumes, steamed fish, fermented milk products, small amounts of butter, cottage cheese.

Previously, gastroenterologist Sergei Vyalov warned that sandwiches with butter and cheese can harm the heart and pancreas. If consumed excessively, it can lead to acute pancreatitis, the TV channel notes. “Star”.

Vyalov noted that he is not calling for completely giving up this snack, but you shouldn’t eat sandwiches every day.