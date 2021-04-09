Health-improving technology such as biohacking can benefit the body if used under the supervision of a specialist. On Friday, April 9, the doctor-therapist of the highest category, the author of the book “Biohacked” Alexey Bezymyanny told about this.

The so-called biohacking is an offshoot of anti-aging medicine and involves prolonging an active life and improving health by optimizing sleep, exercise, individual nutritional control and other methods.

“Biohacking is one of the areas of medicine, at the junction of the interdisciplinary approach of medicine, pharmacology, and sports, which came to us from the United States, when Silicon Valley startups began to test various technologies for improving health, increasing efficiency and endurance,” the doctor revealed the origin of biohacking …

On the whole, Bezymyanny characterized the tendency for people to study their own organism as positive.

“If you approach any non-medical direction, including biohacking, with the mind and under the supervision of doctors, then, of course, it is useful, because any accents with the help of information resources, materials, directions – it will be useful in terms of in-depth study his body, the characteristics of the organism, in general, educational various programs, so that a person not only from doctors learns what is happening with his body, then he himself knows the processes of how to react when something is wrong with the body, “- noted therapist.

The specialist pointed out that many of his colleagues use biohacking in order to conduct a comprehensive examination of a patient and develop an individual health management program.

“In fact, biohacking served as a reason for the young, active, smart population to turn to doctors, first of all, for diagnostics, because people started earning money at a young age with their intellectual work, and they realized that they want to be smart about not only making money , but also to your own health. Here biohacking came to their aid as one of the technologies for improving health, ”added Bezymyanny.

