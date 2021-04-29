UK National Health Service Officer Physician Karan Raj shared in his TikTok-account is an easy and effective test for image perception, with which you can determine how well a person is getting enough sleep.

A video titled “Take the sleep deprivation test!” has collected over 3.5 million views. In it, the specialist explains how lack of sleep affects the concentration of attention and the perception of the world.

In the video, Raj shows a picture of the roadway and buses, houses along the road and pedestrians on the sidewalks. Image blinks in black every 1–2 seconds. According to the doctor, people who do not notice changes in the scene should go to bed earlier.

“Have you noticed how the color of the bus changes, buildings disappear or a child runs down the street? Take a look at this picture again. It is possible that you will experience short blackouts, the so-called microsleeps. They are fraught with the fact that you can miss things that are happening right in front of your eyes, ”- said the specialist.

The doctor added that the sure signs of lack of sleep are also the inability to get up without an alarm clock or fall asleep for five minutes and the constant use of energy drinks.

Raj also talked about a trick to help you fall asleep faster. He advises keeping the bedroom window open. Thus, the level of carbon dioxide in the room decreases and the body temperature decreases. This simple way makes the brain think it’s time to sleep.

Earlier, Karan Raj said that tiredness in the morning may not be related to the number of hours spent in bed, but to waking up in the middle of a sleep cycle. According to the physician, the way to stay awake is the “90-minute rule.” According to him, each cycle begins with a period of shallow sleep, which then goes into deep sleep and then returns to shallow sleep. A person feels refreshed if they wake up at the end of one of these 90-minute cycles.