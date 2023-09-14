Salvador Allende died 50 years ago in the coup d’état in Chile on September 11, 1973. He fought to the end against the seditious army. He died for his convictions. His most important legacy is his attempt to peacefully transition to socialism through democratic elections. This coup was the beginning of the introduction of neoliberalism in the world under the leadership of Pinochet and the so-called Chicago Boys; It started in Chile and then expanded throughout a good part of the world, not only in the so-called peripheral countries.

However, Salvador Allende was also a prominent social doctor. He was Minister of Health in the Aguirre Cerda government (1939-1942); published in 1939 The Chilean medical-social reality, that exposes a well-founded conception of the causes of health inequalities within their country. Allende belongs to a broad school of interpretation of the causes or, more precisely, the determinants of heterogeneous health conditions in a population with an unequal distribution of the economic surplus between social classes. The text also contains the general proposal for a health policy to change this situation. Allende thus belongs to the scientific tradition of R. Virchow, JP Frank, E. Chadwick and H. Sigerist, among others. In a certain sense he is the father of Latin American social medicine, although it resurfaces strongly in its second wave until the 1970s.

Allende analyzes and demonstrates in his text on the Chilean medical-social reality three types of problems: the unequal distribution of disease and death in society; the conditions that determine the heterogeneous presence of diseases in human groups and the different characteristics of the manifestation of various diseases in different groups of the population. He demonstrates how the first two themes are closely related to the deep inequalities in Chilean society, with its deep poverty and wealth concentrated in few hands, resulting in poor living conditions for the vast majority. Added to these are precarious working conditions, particularly in extractive activities such as mining.

His observations on the different concrete manifestations of diseases in different social groups is interesting, since it points to a socio-historical conception of the biological processes themselves; phenomenon also analyzed by his contemporary colleague, the Frenchman René Dubos.

On the other hand, Allende also analyzed economic interests and the search for profits in the field of medicine. It is striking to see how it demonstrates the growing profit margins that the private pharmaceutical industry achieves with various schemes even before patents. He makes another criticism in the same direction of private medicine, which is inaccessible to the vast majority of the population. Another part of the book presents a coherent health policy to solve the structural problems of the sector, as well as preventive interventions.

It can be argued that Allende’s thought had great importance in the establishment of the Chilean National Health System in 1952, although he was not a minister at that time. Without a doubt, many of the concerns that he considers in his book about the Chilean medical-social reality appear in his program and actions as president. Theirs is a socialism that proposes eliminating the structural inequality of capitalist society. In this, his political thought and action is that of Virchow, who noted that “politics is medicine on a large scale.”

It cost Allende his life to have made progress in building a just and egalitarian society together with his people. The progress of this construction was so important that the hegemonic force in the world in this period, the United States, promoted the coup against Allende. It remains an irony of history that the coup opened the way for the unchecked development of neoliberalism. Or perhaps, this first blow, followed in a chain by others, had precisely this as its goal.