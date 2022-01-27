Drinking hot drinks raises risk of esophageal cancer, Turkish newspaper reports Cumhuriyetciting research scientists.

Over the course of several years, experts in the US and China monitored more than 500,000 people. As noted by gastroenterologist Vedat Geral, in the course of the studies, it was only confirmed that regular consumption of drinks with a temperature of 65 degrees and above increases the risk of developing esophageal cancer.

“Tea should be consumed warm, not exceeding 3-4 cups a day,” the doctor said.

In addition, according to the expert, if a person also smokes and drinks alcohol, then the risk of developing the disease increases several times.

“If a smoker often drinks hot tea, then the risk of developing cancer doubles, and if he also drinks alcohol, then five times,” the specialist said.

According to him, tea should not be drunk if it is impossible to take a glass with a drink in hand because of its temperature. It’s worth waiting five minutes. Otherwise, wounds may appear in the esophagus, which only increases the risk of developing cancer.

Salted fish can also cause the development of oncology. This was announced on Tuesday, January 24, by Hussein Abde, senior pharmacist at Medicine Direct online pharmacy. He noted that salting fish in a certain style can make the product carcinogenic and comparable in terms of harm to processed meat in hot dogs or salami.