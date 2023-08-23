Trichologist Kurskaya advised the Russians to update their hair color before the holidays

Cosmetologist, trichologist, candidate of medical sciences Anastasia Kurskaya revealed ways to maintain the quality of hair at sea. The relevant material appeared on the website of the publication life.

The specialist suggested that the Russians, who regularly resort to the dyeing procedure, update the color of the strands before the holidays. “Blank hair without pigment is much more susceptible to dryness and brittleness from exposure to direct sunlight. The dye fills the hair shaft, creating a protective layer,” she explained.

In addition, the physician urged readers not to forget about hats. At the same time, Kurskaya advised to first make a bunch or braid a braid. According to her, ultraviolet radiation negatively affects the scalp and hair roots, causing baldness and early gray hair.

In addition, the interlocutor of the publication warned about the importance of using cosmetics to protect against sea salt. Also, before going to the beach, it is necessary to treat the strands with caring creams that will facilitate the combing process. “The use of oils is not recommended. It quickly heats up in the sun and burns the hair, leading to its thinning, ”Kurskaya concluded.

Earlier, stylist-imagemaker Sergey Matrenichev called the Russians simple ways to improve the condition of their hair. First of all, the specialist advised to wash your hair no more than two or three times a week. In addition, he advised using masks with silk or wheat proteins with a regenerating effect.