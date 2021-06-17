The chief physician of Invitro-Siberia, infectious disease specialist Andrei Pozdnyakov, revealed the causes of the COVID-19 disease after vaccination. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the physician, there may be several causes of the disease after vaccination. “Firstly, everyone has a peculiarity of the immune system, and there is a part of people who, due to their individual characteristics of the body, do not respond to the vaccine as expected. The standard dosage for them may be insufficient or, conversely, excessive, ”he said.

In addition, the reaction of each individual organism may differ, and drug manufacturers openly declare that no vaccine gives one hundred percent protection, the specialist recalled.

The doctor also explained that some people can get sick after being vaccinated due to the nature of their immune system, but at the same time, thanks to the vaccine, they will easily transfer the infection. The immune process, upon meeting with an already familiar virus, will start, immunoglobulins G will work and the disease will be easy, even if it develops, Pozdnyakov assures.

Earlier, epidemiologist Natalya Pshenichnaya described the course of the coronavirus after vaccination. “In this case, the disease will be mild, (…) and this is a sufficient reason to get vaccinated. If symptoms of ARVI appear in a vaccinated person, you should immediately consult a doctor and do a PCR test and, of course, be treated, ”she said.

Rospotrebnadzor called mass vaccination the only way to get rid of the coronavirus. At the same time, the department notes, it is very important to get vaccinated in the summer. This will allow you to prepare in advance for the autumn-winter season, when the risk of SARS, flu and other droplet infections is significantly higher.