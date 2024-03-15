The doctor revealed the secrets of stars wearing heels without pain

Podiatrist Dipesh Raju: Margot Robbie uses a spray to help her wear heels without pain

Podiatrist Dipesh Raju reveals the stars' secrets to wearing heels without pain. The corresponding material appeared on the publication’s website Daily Mail.

It turned out that actress Margot Robbie uses a foot spray created by producer Lynn Butler to go out. This product contains anti-inflammatory components such as menthol, arnica, aloe, Ilex, vitamin E and tea tree oils.

In turn, Prince William's wife Kate Middleton prefers to wear shoes with insoles, and actress Julia Roberts prefers boots and sandals designed for people with a protruding bunion at the big toe. Singer Jennifer Lopez and Twilight star Kristen Stewart specifically choose shoes a size larger and put silicone toe pads or cotton wool inside to prevent calluses.

The most unusual way to walk in heels without pain was invented by supermodel Marie Helvin. Before going on the catwalk, the model fixed her third and fourth toes with medical tape. However, according to the expert, this method is not safe.

In June 2023, designer Marina Meshkova listed ways for Russian women to look elegant without heels. Thus, the specialist explained that you can create a feminine outfit by emphasizing your waist.