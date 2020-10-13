The attending physician of the US President Sean Conley spoke about the results of Donald Trump’s coronavirus tests.

According to the physician, for the past several days in a row, all the tests of the head of the White House were negative. RIA News…

Trump passed his first negative test on Saturday, after which his doctor said that the head of state was no longer contagious.

The American leader tested positive for coronavirus on October 2. He was hospitalized for three days and received treatment. However, since Monday, October 5, he is at the White House.

On Sunday, Donald Trump said that he defeated the “Chinese virus” and “feels fantastic.” He also revealed that he has developed immunity to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that the drugs prescribed to the US president for the treatment of coronavirus could affect his mental health.

In particular, Trump received dexamethasone, a steroid capable of causing surges of energy, euphoria and feelings of invulnerability. Experts believe that because of such a “side”, Donald Trump should not be allowed to reach the nuclear button.