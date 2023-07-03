Doctor Sergeev: working out only one muscle group will lead to an imbalance in the body

Traumatologist-orthopedist Konstantin Sergeyev revealed the danger of working out one muscle group. His words lead “Sport Express”.

Sergeev noted that it is important to consider the body as a complex. “If you set the task to develop some specific muscle group, for example, only the buttocks or only the shoulder girdle, this will lead to an imbalance in the body and health problems,” the doctor said.

The doctor emphasized that every day the body performs routine functions, so it is necessary to replenish the missing loads in the gym. Sergeev recommended contacting specialists to help identify the “lagging” muscle groups and choose a balanced training complex.

