The doctor revealed the correct diet for an elderly person. Nadezhda Runikhina, freelance specialist geriatrician of the Moscow Department of Health, told RIA Newsthat the diet should have a sufficient amount of calories, calcium, trace elements, vitamin D, as well as protein.

According to her, some older people believe that they do not need to eat much due to a sedentary lifestyle, but this is not the case.

“If an elderly person does not take in enough calories, if the amount of protein is reduced for some reason in his diet, there is not enough calcium, trace elements, vitamin D, then the aging process begins to occur very quickly, malnutrition syndrome develops very quickly – nutritional deficiency syndrome “, – Runikhina warned, adding that in older people malnutrition develops very quickly. This syndrome manifests itself in loss of muscle strength, impaired mobility, immunity also suffers, respiratory and other infections develop.

The specialist added that an elderly person has features of teeth, salivation, absorption of nutrients in the stomach and gastrointestinal motility. The doctor called for an emphasis on a sufficient amount of protein in the diet and called the norm of 1-1.5 grams per kilogram of body weight daily.

Earlier, the therapist of the highest category Lyudmila Lapa named the signs of spring vitamin deficiency. We are talking about bleeding gums, an earthy complexion, fatigue and drowsiness. To improve the condition, it is recommended to control the diet. It should be varied and include enough fruits and vegetables.