World Cheese Day is celebrated on January 20 around the world. Ekaterina Stetsenko, a dietitian at the CMD Center for Molecular Diagnostics of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, told Izvestia about the benefits and harms of this popular product.

As the expert explained, cheese is a product that is 100% dairy fat cow (goat, sheep) milk or cream. If the amount of vegetable fat in the product is 50%, then such product should be called a cheese product.

Why do people love cheese so much? It turned out that cheese contains an amino acid called phenylethylamine (PEA), a neurotransmitter that is responsible for falling in love. This chemical compound can cause euphoria. A similar amino acid, by the way, is also found in chocolate and sausages. The dietary and medicinal value of cheese is determined by its composition,” said Stetsenko.

So, cheese contains up to 30% fat, at least 20–25% protein (more than in meat), a large amount of mineral salts of phosphorus, calcium and the entire set of vitamins found in milk. Cheese proteins are close to the proteins of human tissues and organs in terms of amino acid composition, so they are considered the most useful. Cheese also contains essential amino acids – lysine and methionine, tryptophan. The last amino acid is a precursor of serotonin, which has a positive effect on the emotional background.

However, it should be remembered that a standard 56-gram serving of cheese contains at least 15 g of fat and 200 calories. In this case, the daily norm is about 50-70 g of fat per day.

“Cheese has a lot of salt, for example, 60 g of cheddar cheese contains 350 mg of salt. The detrimental effect of salt on blood pressure is well known, but its contribution to osteoporosis is even more worrisome. Salt helps flush out calcium from the body. Therefore, if you suffer from hypertension, overweight, it is better to limit the cheese, ”the doctor warned.

In addition, limiting the intake of cheese and other dairy products is recommended for patients with arthritis or migraines. Also, some studies show that dairy products adversely affect the health of men.

“But that doesn’t mean you have to give up cheese altogether. Moderation is important – 30-50 grams of cheese per day is enough for good. If you need to limit fat in the diet, then cheese is recommended no more than 30% fat, and even better – no more than 20%. The most sparing for health is the Russian cheese, which contains less mineral salts. It can also be used for cardiovascular diseases, including hypertension, but in small quantities, ”Stetsenko clarified.

According to her, the most useful is the Adyghe cheese: it contains a small percentage of fat and salt, at the same time it is not inferior to other varieties in terms of calcium content.

