Therapist Gulyaeva: it is easier to detect ticks on vacation in the spring on light-colored clothes

Russians planning outdoor activities in the spring are advised to wear light-colored clothing to make it easier to detect ticks. An effective way to protect yourself from parasites was revealed by the therapist Alena Gulyaeva in an interview RIA News.

“Ticks do not fall from trees, but crawl along the grass, along low-growing shrubs, along plant debris (fallen leaves, branches). To make them easier to notice, it is preferable to wear light-colored clothing that protects the skin as much as possible, ”the doctor said. So, long pants with puffs, closed shoes and a hat are best suited.

In addition, the expert advised to periodically examine yourself and children for the presence of ticks while walking in the forest or park, and after returning home, wash all things. “Feel yourself under your knees, check your armpits, back and head: these are favorite places for tick bites,” said Gulyaeva. “Pets are also important to carefully examine.”

If a parasite is found on the body, you must immediately contact the specialists at the nearest medical facility or remove the foreign object yourself using tweezers. The main symptoms indicating a possible bite are itching, heart palpitations, redness of the skin, low blood pressure, headache, and weakness.

Previously, a parasitologist, MD Alexander Bronstein revealed a way to avoid the appearance of larvae under the skin after a vacation in the tropics. Protecting yourself from furunculosis myiasis (a disease in which boils form on the skin, and fly larvae develop in them) is possible only with the help of special protective clothing and treatment of the body and clothing with repellents, he said.