Doctor Agapkin recommended eating cherries to combat insomnia

Rehabilitation doctor Sergei Agapkin revealed a non-obvious way to combat insomnia. On the air of the program “About the Most Important Thing” on the Russia 1 channel, he recommended eating cherries to fall asleep faster. Release available on the platform “Watch”.

The guest of the program, in response to the question of whether cherries really help with insomnia, suggested that this berry does not have this property. The doctor denied the girl’s claim.

“Actually, yes. Both cherries and cherries contain, believe it or not, melatonin – the very substance that we produce as a hormone,” Agapkin noted. According to the doctor, studies show that eating 100 grams of sweet cherries helps you fall asleep easier at night.

Earlier, Agapkin named another way to combat insomnia. The specialist recommended that people facing sleep problems put the tarragon plant, also known as tarragon, in their bedroom. According to him, tarragon helps with insomnia, as its essential oils have a calming effect.