The Court of Violence against Women acting on duty this Friday decreed the release of the doctor who was detained by the National Police last Thursday at the door of the El Carmen Police Station, to where he went to try to prevent his partner denounced him for mistreatment.

In the order, the judge agrees the provisional dismissal and filing of the proceedings because there is no more evidence of the facts than the testimonies of those involved “and the perpetration of the crime is not sufficiently justified.” Likewise, it rejects the adoption of other precautionary measures for these reasons.

The events took place last Thursday when two agents observed a woman through the screens of the video surveillance cameras installed at the door of the Police Station with the intention of accessing the police premises, while a man tried to prevent her from doing so. The policemen came to the door and mediated between them. Shortly afterwards, they met with the complainant, who explained that she had been the victim of insult, assault and threats by her partner, and wanted to report it. At that time, the police officers proceeded to arrest the man for alleged crimes related to gender violence.

In the speedy trial, which was held this Friday, the defendant denied those facts that were attributed to him, while declining to make further statements. For her part, the complainant ratified the content of the report on what was told to the police the day before. For his part, one of the agents, who intervened in the dispute, explained, to questions from the defendant’s defense, that the lawyer Raúl Pardo Geijó practiced, who did not witness the blows that the woman referred to him; “He did not have part of the injuries either and, although injuries were appreciated and he was offered the possibility of going to the doctor, he declined.” Thus, the police officer indicated that he could not conclude that the injuries he presented were the result of the beatings inflicted by the investigated.

Finally, the judge stated that before the report of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the defense, “the perpetration of the crime that gave rise to the formation of the case did not seem sufficiently justified.” In this way, it informed that it was appropriate to agree to the provisional dismissal of the proceedings, in view of the declaration of the parties, there being no other means of proof for the continuation of the procedure, ”the document states.