When quitting smoking, you must follow the right diet and exclude “junk” food from it. This was told on Saturday, May 20, by the chief freelance psychiatrist and narcologist of Moscow, Anton Masyakin.

“In the process of quitting smoking, it is necessary to exclude “junk food”, foods with simple sugars, trans fats, E-supplements, sweeteners, as well as alcohol from the diet,” the doctor quotes “RIA News”.

He explained that before quitting smoking, you should consult a doctor to get an explanation of the likely causes of weight gain in the first months, as well as dietary recommendations. For example, fruits and vegetables limit weight gain due to their high fiber content.

The doctor noted that smoking cessation affects the metabolism. A person can experience the phenomenon of the so-called “stress eating”, when the level of cortisol and ghrelin (“hunger hormone”) rises. In addition, there may be hyperinsulinemia and insulin resistance, which also affect weight gain.

