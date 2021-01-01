The simultaneous intake of caffeine-containing drinks and alcohol can lead to a heart rhythm failure, said Oksana Drapkina, chief freelance specialist in therapy and general medical practice of the Russian Ministry of Health on January 1.

“The main advice I can give is moderation, especially when drinking alcohol. Under the influence of alcohol, many people become not only cheerful and relaxed, but also careless, losing control over their behavior, “- quotes a specialist Ministry of Health RF.

Drapkina recommended regulating the amount of alcohol consumed and eating protein foods such as cheese and meat to slow the absorption of alcohol in the digestive tract.

The expert advised to pay special attention to drinking alcohol with coffee or energy drinks – mixing them can lead to a heart rhythm failure.

In addition, alcohol can enhance or alter the effects of a number of medications and lead to serious side effects, so people with chronic diseases who take medications should be extremely careful, the specialist added.

According to her, the day after the feast it is better to drink water, fruit or vegetable juices, herbal teas, and not coffee, since caffeine, like alcohol, is a diuretic and can cause dehydration, the doctor concluded.

Earlier on January 1, narcologist Aleksey Kazantsev spoke about ways to get rid of the hangover syndrome the next morning after a festive feast. In particular, it is by no means possible to use beer to “get drunk”, as this can lead to prolonged binge drinking.

The expert recommended drinking mineral water and taking a contrast shower.