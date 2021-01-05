The current wave of coronavirus infections will decline in early spring, after which there will not be such large rises as in the fall and December until the end of the pandemic. Such terms were predicted by the doctor-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok, reports URA.RU.

According to him, Russia has reached a plateau in the highest level of infection, from which it will begin to emerge in late February and early March.

At the same time, according to virologist Alexei Agranovsky, one should not expect a sharp decline in the number of infections – it will be smooth and gradual. Vaccinations will play an important role in this, accelerating the decline in the pandemic, he added.

Earlier, the infectious disease specialist Nikolai Malyshev said that in the future the coronavirus will proceed in a milder form, but will remain among people. Vaccinations are needed to reduce the spread of the infection, he said, but the virus will not disappear completely. He added that people will have to live with the coronavirus “for the rest of the time,” but it will become less severe.

In Russia, over the past day, 24,246 new cases of coronavirus infection, 518 deaths, 22,632 recoveries were detected. Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been identified in 3,284,384 people, 59,506 deaths and 2,662,668 recoveries.