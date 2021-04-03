In Russia, collective immunity to coronavirus infection can be formed in two to three months. Such a forecast was given by the founder of the private medical network “Invitro”, resuscitator Alexander Ostrovsky.

The expert noted that in general, the level of immunization of the country’s population at the moment is already quite high.

“Collective immunity is almost formed, and we are separated from the cherished 60% by a couple of months,” he is quoted as saying by “RIA News»On Saturday, April 3.

Politicians and media personalities have repeatedly called on Russians to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. So, on the eve of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova called on her colleagues in the government of the country, as well as all residents of Russia to be vaccinated against COVID-19. According to her, this is important not only for maintaining health, but also for the formation of herd immunity.

Also on April 2, the director of the Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after V.I. Gamaleya of the Ministry of Health of Russia Alexander Gintsburg admitted that 60% of citizens will be vaccinated against coronavirus infection in Russia by the end of summer.

On March 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that restrictions in the country could be lifted “after population immunity is established.” The head of state noted that in order for this to happen, about 70% of the adult population needs to be vaccinated.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus in Russia began on January 18. Everyone is invited to be vaccinated with Sputnik V, developed by the specialists of the Gamaleya Center.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.