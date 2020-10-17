The uncontrolled use of antibiotics can lead to the emergence of “bacterial special forces”. Allergist-immunologist Aleksey Bessmertny told Sputnik radio about this.

The doctor explained that due to fear of the coronavirus, the Russians self-medicated and began to take antibiotics uncontrollably to prevent complications or pneumonia with coronavirus infection. Sooner or later, this will develop antibiotic resistance in bacteria, and “in a year or two, even ordinary pneumonia will have nothing to treat. We grow a pathogenic flora that is resistant to drugs. It will be such a bacterial special forces, ”he predicted.

Also Bessmertny doubted the benefits of antiviral drugs. “The vast majority of drugs that are classified as antivirals are not effective from the word“ at all ”,” he said, noting that a number of such drugs have side effects in the absence of benefit.

On October 16, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that there is no absolutely effective medicine against COVID-19.

According to her, this is “the main thing that we do not have today.” She also noted that the majority of Russians infected with coronavirus are office workers, and pointed out that strict adherence to the rules for preventing the spread of the virus “will definitely give a decrease in today’s level over the next two weeks.”