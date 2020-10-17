Uncontrolled intake of antibiotics can lead to the fact that in a few years the population will develop resistance to such drugs and a kind of “bacterial special forces” will appear, said allergist-immunologist Aleksey Bessmertny.

He noted that against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, many began to self-medicate and immediately begin to take antibiotics as prevention and treatment of ailments. However, this approach can lead to grave consequences, Bessmertny said.

“In addition to the unknown side effects, the world could face high antibiotic resistance. In a year or two, even ordinary pneumonia will have nothing to treat, because due to the uncontrolled use of antibiotics, we grow in ourselves a pathogenic flora that is resistant to them. It will be such a bacterial special forces “, – quotes the doctor Sputnik 17 October.

Bessmertny urged to take antibiotics only as directed and under the supervision of doctors.

According to him, taking antiviral drugs on their own for prevention is also not a good idea, because a large number of such drugs have many side effects with low effectiveness.

In September, scientists at the University of Illinois discovered the deadly danger of a coronavirus drug. According to them, the antibiotic azithromycin, used in the treatment of COVID-19, in combination with other drugs, can cause a heart attack.