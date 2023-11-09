Honored Doctor of the Russian Federation, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, therapist Oksana Drapkina warned about the danger of the “tea and sandwich” syndrome for health. This is especially true for older people.

In her Telegram channel on November 8, the specialist noted that “tea and sandwich” syndrome is a special form of malnutrition that occurs in those people who do not eat well for some reason. This problem is often observed in older people who can really only eat tea and sandwiches.

The doctor warned that such a diet could lead to decreased immunity, brittle bones, weakness and fainting, the TV channel notes. “360”.

If a person has kidney problems, then with this syndrome the sodium content in the blood may decrease and hyponatremia may develop, reports IA “Regnum”.

“The “tea and sandwich” syndrome is not just a reluctance to eat, but a complex interweaving of physiological, social and psychological problems that only intensify with age,” Drapkina noted.

This is not only an age-related decrease in taste and smell, but also other health problems. For example, cognitive abilities may decline, and if they progress to dementia, then older people completely lose their cravings for food, the site clarifies kp.ru.

The doctor advised often reminding loved ones about the need for good nutrition and physical activity, as well as including vegetables, fruits and nuts in the diet, writes “Moscow 24”. In order to improve the taste of dishes, you can use spices, lemon juice and herbs.

In October, endocrinologist Lyudmila Ilyina, in a conversation with RT said that some popular breakfasts are not healthy, such as cereal, muesli and instant porridge. They contain little fiber and complex carbohydrates; they are quickly digested and do not satiate you. The doctor included whole grain porridge, quinoa, and also, for example, eggs in the form of an omelet with vegetables (or soft-boiled), fish, seafood, low-fat cottage cheese, and cheese as healthy breakfast dishes.

In September, gastroenterologist, MD. Vladimir Neronov advised older people to give up solyanka and pizza. According to him, foods prepared by frying, smoking and canning are also not recommended. It is better to give preference to boiled, stewed, baked dishes.